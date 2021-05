With pandemic-related occupancy restrictions being reduced, the public is welcome to attend Monday's meeting of the Mundelein village board. Meetings have been held remotely for more than a year because of the pandemic, with limited in-person attendance. The meeting is set for 7 p.m. at village hall, 300 Plaza Circle. Officials are set to discuss this summer's Community Days festival, recognize June as LGBT Pride Month and talk about other issues. As before the pandemic and over the last year, the meeting will be broadcast live at mundeleinvillageil.iqm2.com/citizens/default.aspx.