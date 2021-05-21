newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Skin Care

How to Choose the Best Sunscreen for Your Skin

In Style
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis past April, Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officials announced that full-size sunscreens were a medically approved item and therefore acceptable to include in carry-on luggage. Dermatologists, aestheticians, and skin enthusiasts alike were all thrilled that the importance of sun safety seemed to be a priority. But then, less than a week later, the TSA retracted the statement, saying that it was a "mistake" and sunscreen should be limited to the usual 3.4 ounces (or less). Since then, the organization has decreed that individual TSA officers will decide whether larger-size sunscreens are allowed to clear a checkpoint — not exactly reassuring when you're rushing to catch that flight to Cancún.

www.instyle.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sensitive Skin#Aging Skin#Skin Tone#Dry Skin#Perfect Skin#White Skin#Dark Skin#Tsa#Brownskinderm#Instagram#Tone Dermatology#Spf#Nordstrom Com#Target Com#Tizoskin Com#Ageless#Instyle#Skin Issues#Skin Cancer#Skin Enthusiasts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Skin Care
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Amazon
Related
Skin CareAllentown Morning Call

Peace Out Acne Dots review: Can this super popular treatment mini

Pimples and breakouts happen to anyone — even those with excellent skin and a good skincare regimen have to deal with blemishes from time to time. It can be tempting to pick at pimples in an attempt to get rid of them sooner, but this can exacerbate pain and inflammation and lead to more breakouts, infection or even scarring.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Glamour

Jenna Ortega Says This SPF Mist Is a Game-Changer If You Always Forget Sunscreen

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Jenna Ortega admits she's struggled with a skincare routine in the past, so when she says she's been using a product every day for years, you a) immediately believe her, and b) know it must work. “I've been using Neutrogena's Pink Grapefruit Acne Wash since I was 13,” says the actress. “I have combination skin, but it doesn't dry out my skin, and it smells amazing.”
Makeupvmagazine.com

The Best Clean Makeup Products For Your Skin

You’ve probably heard the term “clean makeup” before. Beauty brands use the term widely to describe makeup products that are natural, non-synthetic and safe for human use, without toxic ingredients like parabens or talc, which can damage the skin over time. “Clean” doesn’t mean you can’t still be glam, though....
Skin CareEverydayHealth.com

Is It Okay to Use Self-Tanners if You Have Eczema?

When you have atopic dermatitis, the most common type of eczema, a lot of work goes into caring for your skin. Eczema affects skin in many ways, notes the National Eczema Association (NEA). You may itch, skin may be dry and red, or there may be scaly patches on your body.
Skin Caremountainviewtoday.ca

Understanding SPF for Healthy Summer Skin

As we head outside to take advantage of the warmer weather, skincare and sun safety should be top priorities. While the sun’s rays provide countless benefits, the ultraviolet (or UV) components of sunlight are damaging to our skin. A sunburn from overexposure isn’t just temporarily painful - the UV rays that cause a burn are doing long-term damage to your skin cells that’s irreversible. Sun-safe skincare is all about prevention! It’s crucial that you know how to protect your skin while enjoying time outside, so here are the most important facts about SPF and sunscreen – read up, choose the right products for you, and then go soak up that sun!
Beauty & FashionBay News 9

How to read the UV Index and keep your skin safe

There are two types of people: those who seek a high UV Index to catch a tan, and those who hide from the sun’s strongest rays. The UV Index is a scale from 1-11+ The higher the number, the more quickly you can get a sunburn. Sunburns can have lifelong...
Beauty & Fashioninspiretrends.com

How can Korean Sunscreen keep you safe?

Ever wonder why Koreans look young even those who are in their 50s? No matter how old they get, their skin seems to age in reverse. Even though they seem to use numerous skin care products to attain that glossy, dewy typical Korean skin, all they do is follow a few steps.
Skin CareCosmopolitan

12 Best SPF Hand Creams That'll Leave Your Skin Silky Smooth

K, I’m assuming you already know how important sunscreen is for your face and body...right? (Like, pls consider this your official reminder to be slathering on an SPF every single day if you aren’t already.) But there is one area that’s often overlooked when it comes to UV protection—and it lowkey gets just as much sun exposure as the rest of your body. Yup, I'm talking about your hands—and it's officially time to start protecting them with an SPF hand cream.
Skin CareWell+Good

15 Skin-Care Masks That’ll Help You Put Your Best (Full) Face Forward, Finally

The number of people who’ve seen your full face in the past year is probably pretty limited. And while masking up has certain advantages (beyond slowing the spread of COVID-19!) that include not having to worry so much about the state of your skin, it’s going to be a huge relief to unmask in vaccinated company this summer regardless—because, smiles!
Skin CareHuffingtonPost

Everything You Actually Need To Know About Wearing Sunscreen

Here’s a myth we’d like to immediately dispel: Sunscreen is only necessary in the summer, while at the beach or playing sports outdoors. In fact, as experts have been arguing for years, protecting your skin from the sun should be part of your year-round routine given the negative consequences of prolonged exposure to sunlight.
Skin CareRefinery29

Pollen Can Damage Your Skin – Here’s How To Combat It

Pollen allergies are no joke. Incessant sneezing, itchy eyes and a scratchy throat are just a handful of irritating symptoms that come with hay fever as spring leads into summer – but it can have some pretty adverse effects on your skin, too. If you regularly wake up with a puffy face or experience unexplained patches of red, dry skin, it could be a sign that your complexion isn't taking too well to pollen. According to the experts, though, there's a simple solution, and it lies in the way you layer your skincare.
Skin CareNBC News

Why I've used Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser for over a decade

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. If someone asked me...
Skin Carethezoereport.com

Steer Clear Of These Sunscreen Ingredients If You Have Acne-Prone Skin

Summer is full of frustrating dilemmas: melted makeup, ingrown hairs on your bikini line, a short-lived spray tan. SPF-related breakouts are another hot weather beauty quandary that causes many people to stray from applying sun protection altogether for fear it may lead to acne (please, don’t do this). Sunscreen is still important, even if you have acne-prone skin, which is why finding a formula with ingredients that don’t irritate your already reactive skin is crucial.
Skin CarePosted by
Well+Good

What Anti-Aging Skin-Care Products Can and Can’t Do, According to Derms

Chances are you’ve seen or purchased skin-care products that claim to reduce and prevent signs of aging. They fade dark spots, soften wrinkles, and even restore a bounce to the skin. But it’s important to understand the limitations of anti-aging products, says Shirley Chi, MD, a California-based, board-certified dermatologist. There’s only so much they can do, and depending on the results you want, you may need to level-up your treatment plan.
Skin Carewikihow.com

Video: How often should you reapply sunscreen?

By now you know how important wearing sunscreen is to reduce your risk of skin cancer, prevent premature aging, and keep your skin at its healthiest, but how often should you reapply your sunscreen throughout the day? In this video, dermatologist Margareth Pierre-Louis breaks down the best way to time your sunscreen applications to make sure you're getting consistent protection from the sun.
Skin CareWFMZ-TV Online

HEALTH MINUTE: SAFEST SUNSCREEN PRACTICES FOR YOUR FAMILY

It's the most common form of cancer in the US, but skin cancer can be prevented. Most cancers of the skin are caused by too much exposure to UV light and protecting your body from the sun can help. We have the safest sunscreen practices for you and your family.
Skin CareEverydayHealth.com

7 Ways Dermatologists Keep Their Skin Healthy During Travel

When you’re away from home, it’s easy for your skin-care routine to go out the window. But traveling is one of the times when your skin needs attention the most. “Traveling can wreak havoc on the skin,” says Deanne Mraz Robinson, MD, the president and a cofounder of Modern Dermatology in Westport, Connecticut, and an assistant clinical professor of dermatology at Yale New Haven Hospital.