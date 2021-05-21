newsbreak-logo
Mental Health

Distribution of lithium in the brain plays key role in depressive disorders

By Emily Henderson, B.Sc.
News-Medical.net
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDepressive disorders are among the most frequent illnesses worldwide. The causes are complex and to date only partially understood. The trace element lithium appears to play a role. Using neutrons of the research neutron source at the Technical University of Munich (TUM), a research team has now proved that the distribution of lithium in the brains of depressive people is different from the distribution found in healthy humans.

