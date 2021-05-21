5 Korean actors/idols who would be perfect for the live-action versions of our favorite webtoon characters

This is what I call a great great ancillary drama promotion tie in. Netflix is truly on a roll, picking up great K-drama picks to stream and pouring money and effort into promoting it. Last week the exclusive new series Move to Heaven dropped about a team who cleans up the belongings of people who have passed away. This week Netflix released four collages of K-drama characters on dramas that aired on Netflix and their belongings, each of whom were beloved by viewers especially because each died too soon. There was Kwak Dong Yeon in Vincenzo as Han Seok, the little dongsaeng who just wanted to be loved, then there’s Heo Joon Ho as the indominable Lord Heo in Kingdom, let’s never forget Kim Nam Hee‘s Jung Jae Heon everyone’s priest and protector in Sweet Home, and last but not least Yoo Yeon Seok as Gu Dong Mae in Mr. Sunshine who owes everyone a lifetime supply of eye drops and maybe ophthalmologist visits for ruining our eyesight from too much crying. Great choices Netflix, whomever is in charge of promos clearly watches K-dramas and feels our pain lol.