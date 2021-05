Electric vehicles are not a new development, as the first EVs in the U.S. were developed well over 100 years ago. Yet even today, EVs make up a low-single-digit percentage of auto sales. Knowing that electric is one of the best current solutions to vehicle emissions and fossil fuel-related issues, the United States federal government created a program to incentivize the purchase of EVs and plug-in hybrid vehicles. Buyers of new EVs since 2010 have become eligible for a tax credit of up to $7,500, depending on the vehicle. Here’s a closer look at how it works.