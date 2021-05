"We are investing in local stories and local stars, and making those stories so people all over the world can discover and fall in love with them too." When Selena: The Series made its debut on Netflix in December, the late singer-songwriter Selena Quintanilla scored her first entry on Billboard's Latin Pop Albums chart since 2016, thanks to the original series' soundtrack -- which bowed at No. 8 on the tally (dated Dec. 19) and features classics such as "Baila Esta Cumbia," "La Carcacha" and "Como La Flor."