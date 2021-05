50% of the Coliseum to Be Used as Fully Vaccinated Fan Section. Fully Vaccinated Attendees Will Be Spaced 3 Feet Apart in Assigned, Seated Sections. Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that the Nassau Coliseum will have a fully vaccinated fan section for the New York Islanders playoff games which are anticipated to start on May 19. To end the Islanders' last season at the Coliseum, 50% of the Coliseum will be used as a fully vaccinated fan section with attendees spaced approximately 3 feet apart -- an unoccupied seat between each party -- in assigned, seated sections that are designated solely for fully vaccinated individuals.