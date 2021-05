Have you ever wonder how many LA Rams players have earned the honor of having their jersey number retired? The recent rule change that freed up more jersey numbers and the accompanying flurry of NFL players switching jersey numbers – including 10 jersey numbers from the LA Rams franchise (Including stops at Cleveland and St. Louis) – has been fueled, in part, by the practice of teams retiring the jersey numbers of their most memorable players. In short, for some teams there just weren’t enough numbers to go around, or even to dole out for the rookies. And so in April, the NFL owners agreed to relax the rules on jersey numbers.