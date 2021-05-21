Let’s Talk Indianola – Helping Hand Services

The Indianola City Council meets in regular and a special study session Monday evening. In regular session, Mayor Pam Pepper will read a proclamation declaring May as Mental Health Awareness Month, the council will consider agreements with Snyder and Associates regarding the South K Street paving project and the Hillcrest Ave pavement reconstruction, FY21 budget amendments, approval of the city’s annual insurance renewals, and a preliminary plat for the Prairie Glynn project. In study session, the council will discuss the development and updates of zoning and site plan codes. The meeting begins at 6pm in the city council chambers at Indianola City Hall.