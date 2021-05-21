Let’s Talk Indianola – Helping Hand Services

The City of Indianola is converting the downtown Indianola square from one-way to two-way traffic on Monday, and the city is asking Indianola residents who live on the one-way streets to refrain from overnight parking Sunday night into Monday morning. Community and Economic Development Director Charlie Dissell tells KNIA News the number of parking spots won’t change on the streets, however the direction the cars are facing will so in order to facilitate the change as easily as possible the city asks that residents park off the street. The change is expected to take place throughout the day on Monday, and the city anticipates finishing all the pavement markings and sign changes by the end of the day.