Indianola, IA

Let’s Talk Indianola – Helping Hand Services

By Andrew Swadner
kniakrls.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOn today’s Let’s Talk Indianola we talk with Sue Wilson with the Helping Hand of Warren County about their services and assistance. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Indianola.

www.kniakrls.com
Indianola, IAkniakrls.com

Indianola School Board to Review 2021-22 Class Sizes

The Indianola School Board meets in regular session Monday. The board will review the 2021-22 class sizes, consider contracts for Superintendent Art Sathoff, coach and sponsors, and associates, as well as assignments for staff. The board will consider the High School Auditorium Project bids, federal funds for COVID-19 expenses, and a budget meeting. The meeting begins at 5:30pm in the boardroom of the District Administration Building.
Indianola, IAkniakrls.com

Indianola City Council to Meet in Regular and Study Session

The Indianola City Council meets in regular and a special study session Monday evening. In regular session, Mayor Pam Pepper will read a proclamation declaring May as Mental Health Awareness Month, the council will consider agreements with Snyder and Associates regarding the South K Street paving project and the Hillcrest Ave pavement reconstruction, FY21 budget amendments, approval of the city’s annual insurance renewals, and a preliminary plat for the Prairie Glynn project. In study session, the council will discuss the development and updates of zoning and site plan codes. The meeting begins at 6pm in the city council chambers at Indianola City Hall.
Indianola, IAkniakrls.com

Missouri Valley Line Facility Holds Ribbon Cutting and Open House

The new Missouri Valley Line Constructors and Apprenticeship Training Facility held a ribbon cutting ceremony and open house to celebrate the opening of the building Friday. City Manager Ryan Waller tells KNIA News it is a big win for Indianola as it will bring thousands of students to the training facility, which will be a boost to the local economy as the trainees will be spending money at gas stations, restaurants, grocery stores, and local shops.The MVL facility is a consolidation of training centers around the midwest, located at 1600 E Iowa Ave.
Indianola, IAkniakrls.com

Indianola Bike Nights Cancelled for 2021

The Indianola Bike Nights have been cancelled for this summer. Organizers said in a statement the tough decision came about after many in depth discussions and weeks of planning meetings, but due to the major courthouse construction on the square and the planned downtown streetscape revitalization Bike Nights could not take place, as power has been eliminated on the square and there is no option for temporary power setups, in addition to limited space. Other venues throughout the City of Indianola and Warren County were considered, but ultimately were not able to host the event. Bike Night plans to return in 2022.
Indianola, IAkniakrls.com

City of Indianola Traffic Conversion Parking Request

The City of Indianola is converting the downtown Indianola square from one-way to two-way traffic on Monday, and the city is asking Indianola residents who live on the one-way streets to refrain from overnight parking Sunday night into Monday morning. Community and Economic Development Director Charlie Dissell tells KNIA News the number of parking spots won’t change on the streets, however the direction the cars are facing will so in order to facilitate the change as easily as possible the city asks that residents park off the street. The change is expected to take place throughout the day on Monday, and the city anticipates finishing all the pavement markings and sign changes by the end of the day.
Indianola, IAkniakrls.com

Indianola Facilities Available for Tour Tonight

The City of Indianola is inviting the public to take a tour of the Library and the Indianola Fire and Police Station/City Hall this evening. The buildings will be open to the public to view the facilities and new layouts, as well as meet staff. For those unable to attend, a virtual tour is available or an in-person tour may be scheduled at a later date. The tour will take place from 6-8pm. A link to the virtual tour can be found below.
Indianola, IAkniakrls.com

City of Indianola Offers Tours of Facilities

The City of Indianola offered tours of city facilities Tuesday. The Indianola City Hall/Police and Fire Station was available for tour, as well as the Indianola Public Library. For thoses unable to make the tour, a virtual tour is available or a tour may be scheduled for a later date. To view the virtual tour, click below.
Indianola, IAkniakrls.com

Traffic Conversion Will Change Street Markings, Add Four Way Stops

The plan is set for the one-way to two-way traffic conversion on the downtown Indianola square and surrounding area for the City of Indianola. Community and Economic Development Director Charlie Dissell tells KNIA News city crews and contractors will work throughout the day to change the street signs, remove and add pavement markings as needed, and convert several two-way stops to four-way stops. Dissell also said it will be a significant change, but stressed the need for patience throughout the process.
Warren County, IAkniakrls.com

Warren County Supervisors Hold Work Session

The Warren County Board of Supervisors held a work session Tuesday afternoon, meeting with various county departments. The board held a discussion with Weed Commissioner Scott Hommer, held a planning session for the Warren County Justice Center Project, and received updates on the county departments. The board also held a discussion about expanding the board to five members, apsecurity equipment and furniture for the Warren County Justice Center, and reviewed a Regional Partnership Feasibility Study.
Marion, IAkniakrls.com

Broadband Survey Deadline Approaching

The deadline to participate in the Greater Des Moines Partnership’s broadband survey is Friday, May 14th. The project aims to map Internet speeds throughout an 11-county Central Iowa Region, including Marion, Warren, and Jasper Counties. Residents are encouraged to complete a survey to measure broadband availability and identify areas that do not currently meet their needs.
Indianola, IAkniakrls.com

Indianola Chamber Hosting ChamberU Meeting

The Indianola Chamber of Commerce is hosting a meeting tomorrow morning, reviewing possible changes to city codes. Chamber President and CEO Brenda Easter tells KNIA News the meeting will discuss the city’s efforts to examine the current ordinances, and will hear from a pair of business owners adjusted their mindsets and business practices to build their businesses during the pandemic and how they are benefiting from those shifts today. The virtual meeting, titled ChamberU – Connections for Good Business, will take place tomorrow from 8:30 to 9:30am. Learn more on how to join below.
Indianola, IAkniakrls.com

Indianola Chamber Hosting Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for MVL Facility

The Indianola Chamber of Commerce is hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Missouri Valley Line Constructors and Apprentice Training Program facility later this week. The MVL facility is a consolidation of training centers around the midwest, located at 1600 E Iowa Ave in Indianola. The ribbon cutting ceremony will take place on Friday at 10am, and an open house will be held for the public from 3-5pm.
Indianola, IAkniakrls.com

Indianola School District COVID-19 Dashboard

The Indianola Community School District COVID-19 Dashboard update shows eight positive cases for students in the district, and between 0-5 positive cases for staff members. According to district guidelines, any number of cases less than six must be reported as between 0-5. COVID-19 7-day testing rates in Warren County are currently at 4%.
Warren County, IAkniakrls.com

Warren County Fair to Hold Competitions in Large Show Ring

One of the alterations made last year for the Warren County Fair limited 4H and FFA shows was to have the competitions in the larger show rings, to better accommodate social distancing and safety requirements. Fair organizer Jo Reynolds tells KNIA News the competitions worked so well last year despite the difficulties, so they are keeping with the new format.
Indianola, IAkniakrls.com

Indianola Square Traffic Conversion May 17th

The Indianola City Council approved the final reading on amending the city code to convert the traffic on the downtown Indianola square and surrounding streets from one-way to two-way at their meeting Monday. City Manager Ryan Waller tells KNIA News the conversion was part of the feedback returned by a focus group and other community members, and will be put in place next week.
Warren County, IAkniakrls.com

Warren County Conservation Hosting Garden Insect Symphony Class

Warren County Conservation is hosting an Children’s Garden Insect Symphony class later this month at Buxton Park, aimed for younger children and their adults to learn about insects and the sounds they make. The class will take a closer look at bugs that inhabit the park and our area, listen to the songs they make, and try to recreate the songs and make their own music to play back to the bugs. The class is geared for preschool/kindergarten age kids paired with adults, and will be on Sunday, May 16th from 5-6pm. Find registration information below.