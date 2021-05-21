newsbreak-logo
XP is coming slower in Destiny 2: Season of the Splicer, Bungie confirms

By Ryan Gilliam
Polygon
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a rough few weeks of bugs for Destiny 2’s new Season of the Splicer, Bungie revealed another pain point: Seasonal Challenge XP wasn’t working properly last season. Since Season of the Chosen ended and Season of the Splicer began, players have complained about earning less XP from Seasonal Challenges (a new, weekly Challenge system that offers big XP gains for playing Destiny 2’s various activities). Turns out that the XP gain is a bug, but not in the way you might expect.

www.polygon.com
