XP is coming slower in Destiny 2: Season of the Splicer, Bungie confirms

As we usher in Destiny 2’s latest Season, Season of the Splicer, and as we say goodbye to the previous Season, Season of the Chosen, I’ve got a few things to say about the Season as a whole. Season of the Splicer is looking like it’ll be pretty promising with Armor Synthesis (definitely going to be a hit or miss, and leaning more towards miss as of now), new 6-player matchmade activities, a brand new weekly Pinnacle mission, and so much more, I’m eager to hop into it and see what Season of the Splicer, as a whole, has to offer players. So, as Season of the Chosen comes to an end, what did we think about this Cabal-centered Season of Destiny 2?