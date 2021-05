(Sacramento, CA) — California is one of 13 states that does not have a minimum age requirement for marriage. Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris says she’s introduced A-B 1286 as a first step toward making a strong case to ban child marriage in the state. It will require counties to submit child marriage data four times a year to the State Registrar and report back to the Legislature. Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris says previous efforts to end child marriage in California fell flat because there has been no reporting mandates and opponents have asserted it’s not a real problem: