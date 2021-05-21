Pet of the Week - Bear

Immaculate! This 4 bedroom 3.5 bath is what you been waiting for. A well manicured 1.3 acre yard with mature landscaping, this gem also features a large open kitchen with a natural gas range, huge pantry/office, large master suite with his and her walk in closets, spacious tiled shower, crown molding throughout, and spacious spare bedrooms. The living area displays new vinyl plank flooring with a gas fireplace and leads to a large screened in back porch. Upstairs you will find a huge bonus area which could be used as a 5th bedroom or living quarters. The nearly 1 acre backyard is fenced in and features a nice pergola for all your gatherings. This home has too much to mention and is a must see! Information is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.