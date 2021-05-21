newsbreak-logo
Pet of the Week - Bear

By Zac Carlisle
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBear is WTVA’s Pet of the Week for May 21, brought to you by Cloverhaven Animal Hospital in Tupelo. Do you want to adopt him? The adoption fee has been waived. Call the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society at 662-205-4221 or visit TupeloLeeHumane.org. TLHS is also on Facebook.

