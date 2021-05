My name is Buddy Boy and I’m TWENTY years old!! I’ve been an indoor-outdoor boy most of my life, and recently started living inside. My caregiver passed away, and that’s when I came to HSTC. My body is old and frail, but I still deserve someone special to love me and care for me for my remaining days! My adoption fee has even been sponsored by Home Team Lending. To schedule an appointment to meet with me, give the shelter a call at 772-223-8822. You can view me and all my adoptable friends online at hstc1.org.