A German researcher by the name of stacksmashing disseminated a tweet about his success hacking the Apple AirTag item tracker. He reversed-engineered the microcontroller on the device (although he bricked two AppleTag units while attempting to do this) and re-flashed the microcontroller allowing him to make some changes to the AirTag's functionality. The change made had to do with the URL that appears on a notification when an AirTag in Lost Mode is tapped by an NFC-enabled smartphone (iOS or Android).