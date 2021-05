Nyckoles Harbor, ATH, Washington (DC) Archbishop Carroll. Strengths: Harbor is an incredible athlete with a plus frame and elite verified athleticism. Harbor has a versatile skillset and plays multiple positions. As a receiver he’s a red zone weapon with his size and he can also play as an edge rusher on defense. Harbor plays with a great motor and shows strong effort. On offense, Harbor is a willing and able blocker at the receiver position. On defense he shows a twitchy first step and great strength at the point of attack. His frame and athleticism alone suggest he has an incredible ceiling at multiple positions.