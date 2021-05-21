WH pushing dating apps adding vaccination badges

The government has enlisted the help of popular dating apps to promote trust in coronavirus vaccines.In March, a large-scale UK study by the University of Glasgow and University of Essex found that of all age groups, vaccine hesitancy was the largest amongst those aged 25-34, with 28.3 per cent of young adults saying they wouldn’t take the vaccine.In a bid to counter this, Downing Street is working with Match Group, which owns popular dating apps, like Tinder, Hinge and OkCupid to advertise the benefits of the vaccine.The news was first reported by The Telegraph, with a government source telling the publication that the initiative, which is in its early stages, could also...