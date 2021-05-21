newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

ZOA President Klein to Newsmax: Clashes After Cease-Fire Not Surprising

By Sandy Fitzgerald
NewsMax.com
 6 days ago

It's not surprising to hear of clashes occurring in Jerusalem today after the cease-fire between Israel and Palestine's Hamas contingent went into play, Morton Klein, president of the Zionist Organization of America, said Friday on Newsmax. He also spoke out on Newsmax's "National Report" about the growing incidents of violence...

www.newsmax.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Ilhan Omar
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsmax#Hate Crimes#Palestinians#Black People#Israelis#Palestinian Attacks#Zoa#Reuters#American#Jewish#Arabs#Muslims#House#Senate#European Jews#Asians#Congress#Democrat#Clashes#Iran
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Palestine
News Break
Middle East
Related
MinoritiesPosted by
@LockerRoom

National Review Calls Out Democrats’ Anti-Semitism Problem

Editors at National Review Online highlight a disturbing problem for the Democratic Party. Last week, pro-Palestinian demonstrators trolled the streets of New York and Los Angeles to terrorize and attack Jews. Such outbreaks of violence, perpetrated under the guise of “anti-Zionism,” are commonplace in Europe and the Middle East. It would be an unmitigated tragedy if such political violence were to become the norm in the United States.
Middle EastPlainview Daily Herald

UAE and Israel press ahead with ties after Gaza cease-fire

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Israel's top diplomat to the United Arab Emirates attended a ceremony in Dubai on the grounds of the Arabian Peninsula's first permanent exhibition to commemorate the Holocaust. Hours earlier, he'd attended an event establishing a joint venture between an Israeli and Emirati company. The...
U.S. Politicsthewestsidegazette.com

After the Cease-fire: Peace or War?

U.N. Secretary General António Guterres urged Israeli and Palestinian leaders to go “beyond the restoration of calm to start a serious dialogue to address the root causes of the conflict.” Noble idea, but don’t expect anything of the sort. Both sides claimed victory, and both sides are far more likely...
Middle Eastrenegadetribune.com

The Zionists on the Defensive

Yes folks, there is an international conspiracy and it is all about “protecting” Israel. It operates through front and lobbying groups that uniquely promote the interests of a foreign country, Israel, even when those interests do serious damage to the host country where the lobbyists actually live. In Britain, for example, there are a Conservative Friends of Israel and a Labour Friends of Israel, comprising together 216 members of parliament and party officials. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been silent about Gaza apart from expressing “deep concern” and blaming both sides while Labour leader Keir Starmer, who has also been under pressure to say something, has focused on how four car loads of alleged Palestinian supporters in London may or may not have driven around shouting out “anti-Semitic” comments. Starmer, one recalls, ran on a leadership campaign pledging to root out “anti-Semitism” in the party as a response to previous leader Jeremy Corbyn’s apparently ill-advised public recognition that Palestinians are human beings. Also in Britain, contesting details of the standard narrative of the so-called holocaust can result in a large fine and even some jailtime.
U.S. PoliticsThe Jewish Press

Why Biden WANTS a War in Israel

The business model of terrorism is killing people and then demanding a payoff. The game always works the same way. The terrorists attack, their targets fight back, and a third party sends in the diplomats to negotiate on behalf of the terrorists before they get hit too hard. The Islamic...
PoliticsPOLITICO

The difference between Ilhan Omar and MTG

A DIVIDE OVER ANTISEMITISM — The ceasefire between Israel and Hamas militants, which ended 11 days of conflict, is holding. But America is now grappling with the painful specter of antisemitism after a flurry of reported new attacks against Jews. The Anti-Defamation League said Thursday that it logged 193 reports of antisemitic episodes since fighting began in the Middle East, compared with 131 during the previous week.
POTUSNPR

Blinken Heading To Jerusalem After Israeli-Hamas Cease-Fire

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has set off for the Middle East. President Biden asked him to go but only after a ceasefire was in place, ending the latest military conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. NPR's Michele Kelemen reports. MICHELE KELEMEN, BYLINE: Secretary Blinken has been...
Middle EastDerrick

Gaza fishermen take to water again after cease-fire

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — The frenzied shouts of an auctioneer at Gaza City’s main fishing port brought a welcome reprieve from the din of gunfire and explosions as life begins slowly returning to normal following 11 days of hostilities between Hamas and Israel. Israeli security forces prevented fishermen...
Middle Eastiosconews.com

Mideast cease-fire begins after bloody 11-day war

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday warned the Palestinian militant group Hamas against any rocket fire, saying Israel will respond with "new level of force." A cease-fire took effect early Friday, after 11 days of violence. (May 21) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​
Middle EastSouthwest Times Record

Israel, Hamas agree to cease-fire after hundreds killed in Gaza

A cease-fire between Israel and Hamas took effect Thursday evening after both parties agreed to halt an 11-day military confrontation that left hundreds dead and sparked international alarm. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the truce, brokered by Egyptian officials. after a unanimous vote by his cabinet to end the...
POTUSPOLITICO

POLITICO Playbook PM: Cease-fire brings hope after a brutal week

THE CEASE-FIRE — With violence between Israelis and Palestinians on pause amid a fragile cease-fire, we’re getting a clearer view of where things stand — both in the Gaza Strip and in Washington. — Palestinians view the cease-fire “as a costly but clear victory for the Islamic militant group Hamas,”...
MilitaryMSNBC

Fragile cease-fire ends Israeli-Hamas fighting after 11 days

After some intense, behind-the-scenes negotiations, a cease-fire has been reached between the Israeli military and Hamas militants after a week and a half of fierce conflict. NBC News Correspondent Kelly Cobiella joins MSNBC's Brian Williams live from Tel Aviv.
Manhattan, NYPosted by
Newsweek

Pro-Palestine and Pro-Israel Protesters Clash as Cease-Fire Announced

Just hours after the announcement of a long-hoped-for cease-fire in the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians on the Gaza strip Thursday, multiple fights broke out between pro-Israeli and pro-Palestinian protesters in midtown Manhattan. The NYPD's Office of the Deputy Commissioner confirmed to Newsweek that "there have been multiple arrests around...