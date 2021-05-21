Summerslam Date May Be Announced ‘Imminently’, Date Reportedly Set
There have been rumors about when WWE plans to hold Summerslam for some time now, but it seems we may be closer than ever to finding out. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that an announcement about the location of Summerslam is expected to be made ‘imminently’. The event will likely happen on August 22, which is as close to 100% as possible. While the location isn’t set yet, it’s believed that the show will happen at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.411mania.com