Summerslam Date May Be Announced ‘Imminently’, Date Reportedly Set

WWE announced on Friday morning that beginning on July 16, they will be back on the road for a 25-city WWE live events tour. This will be the first time they are regularly on tour since last March when they were forced to continue from inside the WWE Performance Center because of COVID-19. July 16 will be the first live show, kicking off a special Money in the Bank weekend with Friday Night SmackDown. All three events that weekend will take place in Texas, with SmackDown at the Toyota Center in Houston, Money in the Bank culminating from the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, and Raw airing from the American Airlines Arena in Dallas.