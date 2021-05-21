'Law & Order: SVU' Star Surprises Girl Who Fought Off Kidnapper

Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay shared an image of herself leaving the hospital and she detailed her recent extensive leg injuries, which included a broken knee. With a pun-filled caption she says, “#ThatFeelingWhen, you go to the doctor, get an MRI and find out that you have a broken knee, a hairline fracture in your ankle, and a torn ligament. It’s always a good idea to go to the doctor. Immediately.” She threw in hashtags such as “#InOtherKneeNews #BustingPerpsWithBustedKnees #BraceYourself #NotTheBeesKnees” for good measure. Hargitay shared a photo of her and co-star Christopher Meloni last month following the wrap of shooting season 22 of the primetime series. With the season finale of Law & Order: SVU airing on June 3, hopefully Detective Benson has time to fully recoup before fighting crime in the streets of NYC again.