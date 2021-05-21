newsbreak-logo
'Law & Order: SVU' Star Surprises Girl Who Fought Off Kidnapper

By Zoe Papadakis
NewsMax.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn 11-year-old "Law & Order: SVU" fan — whose fight to keep from being snatched by a kidnapper made national headlines — was ecstatic this week when she got to meet the show's star, Mariska Hargitay. "I’m so incredibly honored to meet you," the actor told Alyssa Bonal during a...

Related
TV Seriestvinsider.com

Benson Turns to Stabler for Help in Next ‘SVU’-‘Organized Crime’ Crossover (VIDEO)

During Law & Order: SVU and Organized Crime‘s first two-hour crossover (which launched the latter as a spinoff), it was Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) helping out her former partner, Detective Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni), as he lost his wife Kathy (Isabel Gillies) in a car bombing. And in the next crossover, airing May 13, it’s Stabler’s turn to step up.
Pensacola, FLnewschant.com

Mariska Hargitay said she is “honored” that “Law & Order: SVU” helped girl escape abduction – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

(CNN) — Mariska Hargitay is talking out about being a part of the real-life story of an 11-year-old girl who fought off an alleged kidnapper. The actress, who has performed the position of police investigator Olivia Benson for greater than 20 years on the hit police drama “Law & Order: SVU,” posted concerning the younger girl, whose alleged tried abduction was caught on digital camera whereas she waited for her faculty bus in Pensacola, Florida.
Violent Crimesimdb.com

Mariska Hargitay Honors Girl Who Used Lessons From Svu to Foil Kidnapper

An 11-year-old girl’s Law & Order: Svu knowledge helped police find her would-be kidnapper… and Olivia Benson herself is impressed. Svu star Mariska Hargitay paid tribute to Florida preteen Alyssa Bonal on Instagram on Thursday, after Bonal’s story went viral. Earlier this week, Bonal says she was waiting for the bus when a strange man came running at her with a knife. She punched and kicked him and got away, also smearing blue slime on him so he could be identified later, her mother Amber told the Pensacola News Journal: “She said, ‘Mom, I had to leave some sort of evidence behind,
KidsPosted by
Primetimer

11-year-old girl credits Law & Order: SVU after she fended off an attempted kidnapping

Alyssa Bonal was playing with some homemade slime when a man approached her at a bus stop. The girl's mom says as she fought off the man, Alyssa knew to leave some of that slime on him as evidence "like on Law & Order: SVU." “We’ve watched probably every episode on Hulu,” the mom said, praising Alyssa as “a smart cookie, she thinks on her toes. She got that slime everywhere.” Mariska Hargitay responded to Alyssa's story, writing on Instagram: "I think the SVU squad might have to add slime to their crimefighting gear!"
Pensacola, FLPosted by
PennLive.com

11-year-old girl purposefully smeared would-be kidnapper with blue slime, credits ‘Law & Order SVU’ for quick-thinking

The 11-year-old girl who was nearly kidnapped in Pensacola, Fla. purposefully smeared blue slime on her attacker in order to leave evidence behind. Alyssa Bonal’s tactics eventually allowed for police to successfully apprehend the would-be kidnapper, and she later credited her quick-thinking to watching “Law & Order SVU.”. The Pensacola...
Escambia County, FLcalifornianewstimes.com

Hargitay surprises fan; ‘Law and Order’ helped ID attacker

What could have been a tragedy after a Florida girl escaped an attempted kidnapping and used the ideas she gained from seeing “Law and Order: Special Victims Unit” to capture an alleged attacker ( It turned into a pleasant story (almost). Show star Mariska Veres Thai surprised her young fans...
Violent CrimesA.V. Club

Mariska Hargitay wants you to know that her broken knee didn't happen at her day job

Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay shared an image of herself leaving the hospital and she detailed her recent extensive leg injuries, which included a broken knee. With a pun-filled caption she says, “#ThatFeelingWhen, you go to the doctor, get an MRI and find out that you have a broken knee, a hairline fracture in your ankle, and a torn ligament. It’s always a good idea to go to the doctor. Immediately.” She threw in hashtags such as “#InOtherKneeNews #BustingPerpsWithBustedKnees #BraceYourself #NotTheBeesKnees” for good measure. Hargitay shared a photo of her and co-star Christopher Meloni last month following the wrap of shooting season 22 of the primetime series. With the season finale of Law & Order: SVU airing on June 3, hopefully Detective Benson has time to fully recoup before fighting crime in the streets of NYC again.
TV & VideosPopculture

'Law & Order: SVU': Mariska Hargitay Praises Young Fan Who Used Show Tip to Fight Off Attacker

Mariska Hargitay praised a young Law & Order: Special Victims Unit fan who used what she learned from the long-running NBC drama in a real-life scary situation. Alyssa, an 11-year-old who lives in Florida, told the Today Show Thursday that a tip she learned from the show played an important role in helping police catch the suspect. Hargitay, who has played Capt. Olivia Benson for 22 seasons, said she was "honored to be a part" of Alyssa's "incredible story."