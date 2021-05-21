'Bluey' season 2 is finally available to stream—here's how to watch it

We're not far from showtime now, so let us show you how to watch Eurovision online. There are plenty of Eurovision streaming options available around the world and we can show you how to use a VPN if it's not showing in your country. Last year's cancellation was a bitter blow for millions of fans around the world, but thankfully 2021's Eurovision Grand Final is ready to confuse, delight, and terrify us all once again. Rotterdam is playing host to this year's proceedings, as a range of countries battling it out for the coveted win.