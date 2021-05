Kushida and Santos Escobar stole the show on Tuesday night with their two-out-of-three falls match for the NXT cruiserweight title. Expectations were high for the match, but they exceeded those expectations by the end of the night. Kushida moves on to what is next while fans wonder where Escobar will turn up. Looking at the current slate of WWE heels, Escobar’s performances scream main event heel on any brand in wrestling.