HuskerMax joins FanNation on SI
Today, May 21st, 2021, is the debut for HuskerMax to become the content provider for the University of Nebraska sports on the Sports Illustrated Network and FanNation. As the co-founder of HuskerMax along with Joe Hudson I have had the privilege of being a part of the largest single sports team site on the internet with over 150,000 pages of content dating back to 1890 that have been compiled a page at a time since 1995. Our motto is 'Everything you ever wanted to know about the Huskers.'www.si.com