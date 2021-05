The hits keep on coming with the Yankees’ recent weird COVID-19 outbreak. After being held out of Wednesday night’s game as a precaution, the team announced that shortstop Gleyber Torres tested positive for coronavirus this afternoon. He will be placed on the special COVID-19 injured list, and the Yankees recalled recently-demoted utility man Miguel Andújar from Triple-A to take his spot for tonight’s game against the Rays. Torres will have as much (or as little) time as he needs to recover.