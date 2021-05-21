Series Preview #15: Diamondbacks @ Rockies
On the one hand, it seems good that the Diamondbacks are going to face the only team lower than them in he standings. Should be a bit of an advantage for them, since logically, the Rockies should be a worse team. However, that honestly probably isn’t the case. For starters, the Rockies’ poor record comes exclusively from their play on the road, where they are 2-17. At home, they’re actually a winning ballclub, with a 13-12 record. Meanwhile, the Diamondbacks are also bad on the road, currently sporting a 9-18 record at the time of writing.www.azsnakepit.com