Series Preview #15: Diamondbacks @ Rockies

First Robbie Ray on Wednesday, now Madison Bumgarner on Thursday. What year is it? Bumgarner's velocity has now remained up for four straight starts and he's performed admirably in all of them, but I'll let you read more about that below. The other southpaw we should mention is Andrew Heaney, who finished with 10 strikeouts over 6.2 shutout innings against the Rays. I know he's been inconsistent in his career and will likely continue to be, but he needs to be rostered in more than 66% of leagues based on his strikeout upside alone.