After losing two games in Milwaukee, the Brooklyn road trip continues to Dallas on Thursday and then Denver on Saturday — consecutive games against some fast-rising Western Conference teams. The Nuggets (43-22) have won 17 of their last 21 to move up to fourth place, and they’re just a half-game behind the third-place Clippers (44-22). The Mavericks are 14-7 since March 29 and have moved up to fifth place, though they’re still in a battle to avoid the play-in.