Pets

Cat of the Week

By KEIZERTIMES STAFF
keizertimes.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHistory: Ruby is a very affectionate and quiet cat who loves attention. She likes to climb on people and be held. Ruby is a grey domestic short hair tabby. Preferred home: Ruby is looking for a home with no other cats or children under the age of 8.

