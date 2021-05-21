Jets Podcast: Listener Spotlight With Kevin

Today we have the latest segment of the podcast Listener Spotlight series. Joining me is Kevin. Kevin is a big Jets fan who started following the team in the Herm Edwards-Chad Pennington Era. On the podcast we talk about some of the success and heartbreak the team had during that time. We also talk about the Favre year and the fun times of the early Rex Ryan years. It seems no Jets fan talk would be complete without discussing the inexplicable hiring of Adam Gase two years ago. Much like most of you and myself, Kevin still has a tough time making sense of how that happened.