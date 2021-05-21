newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland mayor to name new school board members live on Zoom, and other city hall news

Posted by 
Crooked River Chronicle
Crooked River Chronicle
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28ezRs_0a7AIB5200
(Angelo Merendino/Getty Images)

By Colln Cunningham

(CLEVELAND) On Wednesday, May 26, Clevelanders will be able to tune in virtually to a public meeting in which Mayor Frank Jackson will interview candidates for the Cleveland Metropolitan School District Board of Education and then name four new members.

The meeting will take place via Zoom at 5:30 p.m., the city hall announced in its May 20 media brief, which also included updates on ongoing neighborhood improvement projects.

Residents can join the meeting by clicking the "Zom" hyperlink or using code 160 667 1373 and the password CMSDBoard2021. The district plans on appointing four new board members after announcing the vacancies in April. The city extended the application deadline for candidates from May 3 to May 17 to give applicants more time.

Cleveland City Hall also announced that employees of the Cleveland Department of Health will be distributing COVID-19 vaccine shots at two Catholic private schools over the weekend.

Shots are available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Saint Ignatius High School at 1911 West 30th Street in Ohio City. On Saturday, CDH personnel will be at Central Catholic in the Broadway-Slavic Village neighborhood. Residents in search of vaccine can also register for to get the shot at Cleveland's mass vaccination site at the Wolstein Center at gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/.

Thursday's media update also encouraged Clevelanders to view a virtual public information presentation to learn more about new bicycle tracks coming to Lorain Ave. The informational session will be available LivingLorainCycling.com from May 24 to June 18, 2021.

During that period, the city will hear public input on proposed plans for four different bicycle amenity construction project choices on Lorain between West 65th and West 20th streets, listed below:

  1. Sidewalk-level cycle-track from W. 44th to W. 20th
  2. Sidewalk-level multi-purpose trail
  3. Street-level dedicated bike lanes
  4. Combination or hybrid options

The type of facility decided upon will determine construction costs, according to the daily update.

In other news, the Cleveland Division of Police is holding hiring events throughout the rest of May where recruiters will offer an orientation and administer requisite tests the following locations during the noted dates and times:

  • Friday, May 21 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Cleveland Police 2nd District, 3481 Fulton Rd
  • Saturday, May 22 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Cleveland Police 3rd District, 4501 Chester Ave
  • Sunday, May 23 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Cleveland Police 1st District, 3895 West 130th St
  • Friday, May 28 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Cleveland Police 4th District, 9333 Kinsman Rd
  • Saturday, May 29 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Cleveland Police 5th District, 881 East 152nd St

More information can be found on this flyer or by visiting the city's hiring website.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Crooked River Chronicle

Crooked River Chronicle

Cleveland, OH
2K+
Followers
458
Post
642K+
Views
ABOUT

Stay informed with the latest news, from politics to local education, government and sports, in the greater Cleveland area.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Lorain, OH
Government
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Lorain, OH
Local
Ohio Education
Cleveland, OH
Education
Cleveland, OH
Government
Lorain, OH
Education
City
Ohio City, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Village Hall#Board Members#Public Schools#Clevelanders#Zom#Cleveland City Hall#Cdh#Central Catholic#W 20th Sidewalk#Mayor Frank Jackson#Chester Ave#Lorain Ave#Public Input#Private Schools#Facility#April#Wolstein Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Zoom
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Cleveland, OHCleveland News - Fox 8

Cleveland’s $200 million lakefront project unveiled

Cleveland, Ohio (WJW) — Cleveland Browns owners, Jimmy and Dee Haslam have been working with the city of Cleveland for over two years on a plan to enhance the area around FirstEnergy Stadium. One of the biggest plans in this proposal would be a land bridge what would run from...
Cleveland, OHclevelandbrowns.com

Browns support City of Cleveland's vision to enhance lakefront connectivity

The Browns have offered their full support to the City of Cleveland as it looks to take the next big steps in enhancing the connectivity between downtown and the lakefront. The team has worked closely with the City as it's gone through a preliminary visioning process that has stretched over the past two-plus years. After significant research and consultation with city planners, landscape architects and stakeholders, the City of Cleveland is poised to take the next, big, exciting step with plans for a transformational pedestrian pathway that would increase the number of natural public spaces accessible to all while unlocking substantial economic development opportunities in the areas surrounding Cleveland's North Coast Harbor.
Ohio StatePosted by
Cleveland.com

Ohio’s state and local governments are receiving a once-in-a-lifetime infusion of cash, and we’ll be tracking every dollar: Stimulus Watch

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The nearly $2-trillion federal stimulus plan passed earlier this year, dubbed the American Rescue Plan, is delivering an unprecedented injection of cash into state and local governments across the country, including $5 billion for the state of Ohio and more than half-a-billion-dollars for Cleveland alone. That’s why...
Lorain, OHMorning Journal

Lorain Port Authority board welcomes new members at in-person meeting

The Lorain Port and Financing Authority has resumed in-person meetings and gained three new board members since the start of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Like many public councils and local governments, the Port board met online for much of 2020 and the start of 2021. Live meetings have resumed, and...
Ohio Statekshb.com

Group bikes 330 miles across Ohio to highlight growing gun violence

CLEVELAND, Ohio — When you’re biking 330 miles across the state of Ohio, it’s important to stay on track. “You can’t lose sight of what you’re doing it for,” said Calvin Love. But for Love, the organizer of the bike-a-thon and owner of Little Giants Boxing Club in Euclid, it’s...
Cleveland, OHYour Radio Place

State officials to provide more details regarding $1 million drawing for vaccinated Ohioans

CLEVELAND, Ohio (ONN) – Officials with the Ohio Department of Health and the Ohio Lottery Commission are scheduled to detail Gov. Mike DeWine’s million-dollar incentive on Monday encouraging individuals to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The official terms and conditions for the weekly “Ohio Vax-a-Million” drawing will be released during an 11 a.m. press conference: