Cleveland mayor to name new school board members live on Zoom, and other city hall news

(Angelo Merendino/Getty Images)

By Colln Cunningham

(CLEVELAND) On Wednesday, May 26, Clevelanders will be able to tune in virtually to a public meeting in which Mayor Frank Jackson will interview candidates for the Cleveland Metropolitan School District Board of Education and then name four new members.

The meeting will take place via Zoom at 5:30 p.m., the city hall announced in its May 20 media brief, which also included updates on ongoing neighborhood improvement projects.

Residents can join the meeting by clicking the "Zom" hyperlink or using code 160 667 1373 and the password CMSDBoard2021. The district plans on appointing four new board members after announcing the vacancies in April. The city extended the application deadline for candidates from May 3 to May 17 to give applicants more time.

Cleveland City Hall also announced that employees of the Cleveland Department of Health will be distributing COVID-19 vaccine shots at two Catholic private schools over the weekend.

Shots are available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Saint Ignatius High School at 1911 West 30th Street in Ohio City. On Saturday, CDH personnel will be at Central Catholic in the Broadway-Slavic Village neighborhood. Residents in search of vaccine can also register for to get the shot at Cleveland's mass vaccination site at the Wolstein Center at gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/.

Thursday's media update also encouraged Clevelanders to view a virtual public information presentation to learn more about new bicycle tracks coming to Lorain Ave. The informational session will be available LivingLorainCycling.com from May 24 to June 18, 2021.

During that period, the city will hear public input on proposed plans for four different bicycle amenity construction project choices on Lorain between West 65th and West 20th streets, listed below:

Sidewalk-level cycle-track from W. 44th to W. 20th Sidewalk-level multi-purpose trail Street-level dedicated bike lanes Combination or hybrid options

The type of facility decided upon will determine construction costs, according to the daily update.

In other news, the Cleveland Division of Police is holding hiring events throughout the rest of May where recruiters will offer an orientation and administer requisite tests the following locations during the noted dates and times:

Friday, May 21 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Cleveland Police 2nd District, 3481 Fulton Rd

Saturday, May 22 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Cleveland Police 3rd District, 4501 Chester Ave

Sunday, May 23 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Cleveland Police 1st District, 3895 West 130th St

Friday, May 28 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Cleveland Police 4th District, 9333 Kinsman Rd

Saturday, May 29 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Cleveland Police 5th District, 881 East 152nd St

More information can be found on this flyer or by visiting the city's hiring website.