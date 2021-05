Lance Bass is in Britney Spears’ corner as her conservatorship battle against her father, Jamie Spears, continues to play out in court. “I did watch the [Framing Britney Spears] documentary. It hit hard, but, you know, for all of us that kind of lived that and especially around her, it was sad to watch because we all knew what went down and how she was treated,” Bass, 41, exclusively told Us Weekly. “The world was, especially paparazzi, just really destroying her life.”