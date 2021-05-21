GOHSEP monitoring tropical system, ongoing flood threat
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) is closely monitoring a tropical disturbance in the western Gulf of Mexico. As of Friday morning, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) gives the disturbance a 40 percent chance of development before it moves inland Friday evening. Forecasters say the impact will be continued rainfall over portions of the state. Much of the rainfall is expected over Southwest Louisiana.www.wafb.com