Fayetteville, NC

George Floyd Foundation awards $25,000 for scholarships

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — The George Floyd Foundation presented a $25,000 check Friday to a historically Black college in North Carolina that will be used for scholarships for students.

Fayetteville State University Chancellor Darrell T. Allison announced the gesture during an on-campus presentation Friday.

“This act by the Floyd family is indeed a testimony to their desire to make certain not only that the name lives on, but that his name remains memorialized in a most meaningful way for the generations to come,” Allison said.

Floyd’s sister, Bridgett Floyd, who started the foundation last year and who presented the check, said it’s a gift to honor the memory of Floyd, who was born in Fayetteville, and to invest in future generations, WRAL reported.

“That’s what it’s all about – generational stamps,” Bridgett Floyd said. “We need to put things in place for our kids’ kids. That’s what I’m here to do.”

George Floyd died on May 25, 2020, after Minneapolis police office Derek Chauvin pinned him to the ground with a knee on his neck as the Black man repeatedly said he couldn’t breathe. Chauvin was convicted last month on multiple charges stemming from Floyd’s death.

