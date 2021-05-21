newsbreak-logo
Kick off 1-4-3 Day with Mister Rogers-themed 'kindness zone' signs

By Joshua Axelrod
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
Cover picture for the articleFriday is officially 1-4-3 Day in Pennsylvania, and the Heinz History Center is celebrating with a physical reminder of a core Fred Rogers lesson. The Strip District museum has partnered with the City of Pittsburgh to become the exclusive home of “kindness zone” street signs. The signs were first introduced by the city in 2019 and have since been installed in various locations around the city — including outside the history center.

