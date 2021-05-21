newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Milwaukee Bucks debut new menu items at The MECCA ahead of playoffs: Slideshow

By Sari Lesk
Posted by 
Milwaukee Business Journal
Milwaukee Business Journal
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The first round of the 2021 playoffs begin Saturday, including a game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Miami Heat.

www.bizjournals.com
Milwaukee Business Journal

Milwaukee Business Journal

Milwaukee, WI
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
198K+
Views
ABOUT

The Milwaukee Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/milwaukee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mecca#Food Drink#Menu Items#The Milwaukee Bucks#The Miami Heat#Mecca
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Miami, FLcommunitynewspapers.com

Frohzen debut new menu items just in time for Miami’s warmer weather

Frohzen, the whimsical ice cream shop by longtime protégé of the late Joël Robuchon, executive pastry chef Salvatore Martone, has debuted new and exciting menu items that make for the ideal indulgence as the Miami weather heats up. Known for his boundless creativity and use of innovative techniques, Martone has...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Milwaukee Bucks: 4 players who could earn a big payday in the playoffs

The front office for the Milwaukee Bucks has done a fantastic job crafting this revamped roster with an aggressive approach dating back to the offseason. General manager Jon Horst and co. made a slew of moves to bolster the team’s rotation in the offseason, but they never let their foot off the gas as moves continued being made all throughout the regular season. Following the recent news that the Bucks will sign guard Elijah Bryant to a two-year deal, it appears that their roster is finally set for the postseason.
NBANBA

Milwaukee Bucks to Increase Fan Capacity at Fiserv Forum to 50% for Playoffs

In light of the Milwaukee Health Department’s updated health and safety guidelines announced today, the Milwaukee Bucks will increase fan capacity at Fiserv Forum for Bucks games to 50 percent, or approximately 9,000 fans, beginning for the NBA Playoffs, which start later this month. Previously, the Health Department had approved Fiserv Forum to host fans at 18 percent capacity, approximately 3,300 fans.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Milwaukee Bucks: Mike Budenholzer and his search for playoff redemption

From the moment Mike Budenholzer entered his third season with the Milwaukee Bucks this season, there was much for he and the Bucks to prove. The two-time NBA Coach of the Year has helped steward this ongoing renaissance for the Bucks after leading them to the best record in the NBA in each of the last two seasons. For all of that, though, the Bucks have two straight playoff collapses to show for it, even as plenty of extenuating circumstances played into the Bucks’ unraveling to the Miami Heat in last year’s Eastern Conference Semifinals.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Milwaukee Bucks: Ranking 3 first round matchups two weeks away from playoffs

With two weeks remaining until the start of the 2021 NBA Playoffs, the Milwaukee Bucks are making their final push going into the final week of the regular season. Having won five straight games following their 141-133 victory over the Houston Rockets Friday night, the Bucks stand second in the East as they hold the tiebreaker over the Brooklyn Nets, thanks to their recent pair of victories over the East rival.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Milwaukee Bucks: 3 things to expect from new guard Elijah Bryant

Even as the enter the final week of the 2020-21 season, the Milwaukee Bucks still remain focused on tinkering their roster after a year full of making moves. While we wait for official confirmation from the team themselves, Elijah Bryant has signed a two-year deal with the Bucks that reportedly sees them waiving forward Rodions Kurucs in a corresponding move.
NBANBA

Milwaukee Bucks Schedule Update

The NBA announced today that the Milwaukee Bucks’ final two games of the regular season against the Miami Heat this Saturday, and the Chicago Bulls this Sunday, will tip off at 7 p.m. CT and 8 p.m. CT, respectively. Saturday, May 15 vs. Miami Heat – 7 p.m. CT –...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Milwaukee Bucks: Khris Middleton searching for consistency going into playoffs

With three games remaining this 2020-21 regular season, the Milwaukee Bucks have only a few more dress rehearsals before the real thing starts. So much of the Bucks’ focus throughout the year has revolved around playing their best basketball at the right time. And as such, there’s plenty of focus from Bucks fans in regards into whether they truly are rounding into their form, especially as some nagging lapses have occurred down the final stretch.
NBALaredo Morning Times

Milwaukee news said Spurs' record-breaking first half proves Bucks' defense isn't playoffs ready

As the Spurs headed to halftime Monday night, the score looked more like what fans would see late in the 4th quarter. The Spurs put up 87 points against the Milwaukee Bucks, a championship contending Eastern Conference team, in the first half alone. To put that into context, Jordan Howenstein, a stats- and facts-heavy member of the Spurs' public relations team, shared online that the feat comes in second to 1984, when the Spurs scored 91 points against Denver in the second half. The 87 points still made for a franchise record first half.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Milwaukee Bucks: Sorting through 3 first round matchups ahead of final weekend

Heading into the final weekend of the 2020-21 regular season, the Milwaukee Bucks are still unsure of what their playoff path will look like. Following their 142-133 victory over the Indiana Pacers Thursday night, the Bucks are at 45-25 on the year, which is good for third place in the East. Although they hold the tiebreaker over the second-seeded Brooklyn Nets, the Bucks are a full game back of the Nets with both teams having two games left this season.
NBAPost-Crescent

In final week of the season, the Milwaukee Bucks can start to write a new story

The Milwaukee Bucks head to San Antonio on Monday night to begin their final week of play, alternating road and home contests over the last five games against the Spurs, Orlando Magic, Indiana Pacers, Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls. Even with the inconvenient travel requirements, it is an enticing schedule...
NBANBA

NBA Playoffs 2021: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat series preview

The Heat upset the Bucks in a shocking five-game fashion last postseason, using the series to gain momentum and eventually make a run to the NBA Finals. Milwaukee will be back with a vengeance this time around, but as we saw last year, Miami isn't going to go down without a fight.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Milwaukee Bucks: Have they squandered their run for the second seed?

The Milwaukee Bucks kicked off their frenzied and final week of their 2020-21 regular season with quite the speed bump. Being thumped by the San Antonio Spurs in a 146-125 defeat Monday night not only saw an end to their five-game winning streak, but it resulted in their worst defensive performance this season. Per NBA.com/stats, the 140.4 defensive rating the Bucks allowed to the Spurs is the highest mark they’ve set for a single game this season and the same goes for the 68.6 opponent effective field goal percentage, with both marks coming at a wide margin.
NBA101 WIXX

Milwaukee Bucks in Indiana to face the Pacers

The Bucks will face the Pacers tonight in Indianapolis. They are looking for a win that helps them set their postseason seeding. The Bucks have won 12 of their last 17 games while the Pacers have split their last 10 games. Milwaukee sits one-and-a-half games behind Brooklyn in the race...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Milwaukee Bucks: Targeting Duncan Robinson is the X-Factor vs the Heat

The Milwaukee Bucks have a chance at redemption in the first round in the Eastern Conference playoffs, as they are facing the team that eliminated them last year, the Miami Heat. The Heat won the series in five games after holding Milwaukee to 43.8 percent shooting from the field on 86.2 attempts per game.