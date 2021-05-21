newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Today’s Bargains: 5 Climbing Gear Deals to Take to the Crag

By Ilana Newman
gearjunkie.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGreat outdoor gear at an amazing price: That’s our goal each week. Check out the bargains below and save on gear for your next adventure. Black Diamond Vision Helmet — Women’s & Unisex: $70-85 (Up to 30% Off) Black Diamond’s newest helmet is heralded as the most durable foam helmet...

gearjunkie.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crag#Bargains#Organic Cotton#Online Reviews#Lightweight Shoes#Outdoor Adventure#Adjustable Straps#Patagonia#Women S Unisex#The Multi Pitch#Men S Women#Gear#Steep Terrain#Specific Shoes#Hook And Loop Straps#Vibram Megagrip Soles#Durability#Tiny Feet#Fabric#Narrower Feet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
LifestyleNew York Post

Sherpa climbs Mount Everest for record 25th time

He’s at the peak of his career. A Sherpa guide scaled Mount Everest for a record 25th time on Friday, breaking the previous record, which he had also set. Kami Rita and 11 other Sherpas summited the mountain at around 6 p.m., a tourism official said, as reported by The Associated Press.
Home & GardenPosted by
outsidemagazine

The Best Climbing Gear of 2021

Mountain Hardwear Crag Wagon 45 Backpack ($230) Minimalist looks hide this hauler’s true capabilities. A guidebook sleeve, three external pockets, and a clamshell opening keep you organized. Meanwhile, the expandable cinch top accommodates a 70-meter rope. Black Diamond 9.6 Dry Bi-Pattern Rope (from $290) At 9.6 millimeters— enough girth to...
Shoppinggearjunkie.com

Best Outdoor Gear Deals of the Week

This week, find great deals on Patagonia, Chaco, Mammut, and more. Chaco Z/1 Classic Sandals — Men’s & Women’s: $95 (10% Off) Brightly colored and ready for any adventure, Chaco’s classic Z/1 sandals are my go-to as soon as it’s warm enough to wear sandals. The supportive footbed and customizable fit combine with a grippy sole to make a versatile and comfortable sandal. They work perfectly as water or boating shoes or with socks on a chilly morning.
Lifestylegearjunkie.com

The Best Backpacking Sleeping Pads of 2021

Our trail-loving experts found the best backpacking sleeping pads for every use and budget. From side-sleeping comfort to ultralight packability, we’ve got you covered. The biggest concern with backpacking sleeping pads is finding the right balance between comfort and weight. And this balance depends largely on the individual. Ounce-counters may prefer the lightest pad possible, even if it means forgoing some comfort.
HikingT3.com

Sierra Designs Meteor Lite 2 tent: a top quality pick for backpackers

Sierra Designs Meteor Lite,... We check over 130 million products every day for the best prices. Designed firmly with backpackers and remote camping spots in mind, Sierra Designs' Meteor Lite 2 (£301 https://www.alpinstore.com/en/outdoor/camping-trekking/tents/trekking/434127-hiking-tent-sierra-designs-meteor-lite-2.html) is a new incarnation of the brand's popular Meteor Light 2 tent. This version shaves off the grams and is a lightweight hiker- and bikepacker-friendly tent – but it still boasts an impressive amount of room once you pitch it. We tested the Meteor Lite 2 on multiple camps over hill and dale to see if it measured up in the great outdoors.
ApparelPosted by
InsideHook

10 Alternatives to the Iconic (And Often Sold Out) Patagonia Baggies

This was supposed to be the summer of shorts. With the vaccine rolled out and Hot Vax Summer poised to be in full swing, plus the appearance of rising hemlines pioneered by one Milo Ventimiglia, it seemed kismet — this would be the summer of thighs, calves and showing off some serious skin. And the shorts that would help us do so? The famed Patagonia Baggies, preferably their 5″ inseam.
Lifestylegearjunkie.com

Gregory Packs Partners With Unlikely Hikers, Builds ‘Plus-Size’ Packs

In partnership with Unlikely Hikers, Gregory has debuted a plus-size pack collection for 2021. Gregory introduced its first plus-size pack line, with a variety of sizes and pack styles for literally everyone. The new line is part of Gregory’s push to grow its Gateways Program, promoting inclusivity in the outdoors.
CarsGear Patrol

The 7 Best Roof Racks for Hauling Gear

Long road trips and overlanding adventures are only done right when you pack until your vehicle is almost overflowing. But if you’re playing Tetris with bags and your truck is bursting at the welds, chances are you won’t be able to see anything out the rear window — and that’s not safe. Roof racks are great for spreading gear to the often unused and underutilized space on the roof, but also for storing gear that won’t fit in your car to begin with. Paddleboards, mountain bikes and kayaks should all ride topside, especially after a long weekend of hard use.
Shoppingthemanual.com

REI Anniversary Sale 2021: The Best Deals You Can Shop Today

The REI Anniversary Sale has begun and it’s a fantastic time to grab some outdoor related bargains. You’re guaranteed to save a ton of cash with REI treating this sale like its very own personal Black Friday. Whether you’re looking for a new tent, hammock, camping chair, or simply some smaller items like water bottles or foam rollers, there’s something here for you. It’s the perfect sale for the keen outdoors person with some massive bargains across the board. We’re on hand to help you out with finding the best offers for you.
RetailGear Patrol

Upgrade Your Backpacking Gear with This Sale from Backcountry

If you're looking to upgrade your gear for backpacking season, then you do not want to miss these deals from Backcountry. Whether you need a new jacket, gloves or hiking poles, the outdoor retail giant has everything you need at up to 50 percent off. If you don't know where to start, check out the lightweight and durable Arc'teryx Zera SL Jacket that's perfect for any season. If you're looking for all-season trekking poles, the Black Diamond Alpine Carbon Cork Trekking Poles have a comfortable cork grip for maximum comfort. And of course, it's important to stay hydrated during long days on the trail, so check out the Hydro Flask 32oz Water Bottle. For all of these deals and more, check out Backcountry's full Memorial Day sale.
ShoppingBikerumor

REI Memorial Day Sale 2021 – The Best Deals for Cyclists

REI’s Anniversary sale is their biggest sale of the year, and as usual it’s full of bargains on cycling gear, clothing, packs, and more. There’s also a ton of great deals on camping and bikepacking equipment. No matter what rides or adventures you’re planning this summer, now’s the time to take advantage of the opportunity to save up to 30% (or more!) on all the gear you need.
AmazonThe Gadgeteer

This shovel is the multi-tool you need for your next outdoor adventure

NEWS – The Tyger Auto Shovel is a 16-in-1 multi-tool shovel that is constructed of military-grade solid carbon steel and aerospace-grade anodized aluminum tubes. The magic is in the tubes which screw together to create the shovel handle. But that’s not all they do. Each tube is its own tool. In addition to the shovel scoop which also is also a multi-function tool, you get the following features:
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Comfy Open-Air Hiking Footwear

The Crocs All-Terrain Clogs are an off-road-ready footwear style for outdoor adventurers looking to maintain comfort and agility when getting out onto their favorite trails this season. The clogs are crafted with the brand's Crosslite foam that gives them just the right level of support and durability to deliver all-day...
Beauty & FashionGear Patrol

Western Rise Is Offering 20% off Sitewide

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today. There are a handful of brands out there doing technical travel and adventure apparel really well. The options seem to be endless these days, but when we think of this category, our minds tend to drift straight to Western Rise. The brand makes excellent polos, button-downs, pants and workout gear that stays comfortable no matter what you throw at it thanks to its superlative design and fabric choices.
Shoppinggearjunkie.com

Emerging Gear: Floating Shades, Hydro Flask Kitchen, GOAT Tote, and More

Take a peek at emerging products from the sometimes cutting-edge, sometimes quirky world of gear design. Explore the grid or click through for a slideshow. Support us! GearJunkie may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. View: ☷ Grid ☰ List ❏ Slideshow. Hyperlite Mountain Gear G.O.A.T...