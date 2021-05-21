newsbreak-logo
Op-ed: Relatable preferences

By Mike Racioppo
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC. In this year’s Mayoral election, much of the ink and oxygen has gone to Andrew Yang. I assume he will vote for himself, which will be the first time he had enough incentive to vote for Mayor. This despite being eligible to do so in the past five NYC mayoral elections since 2001. While I’m glad to see he’s finally showing an interest in local government, I think his past indifference is disqualifying. He, and his campaign, make the point that large numbers of New Yorkers don’t vote, and therefore he is relatable. Well, that may be, but it’s not very relatable to run for Mayor with the backing of multiple billionaires and the appellation of being an “empty” vessel. But no matter what Andrew Yang, a Brooklyn Paper columnist, or anyone else says, we’ll soon find out how relatable that is.

