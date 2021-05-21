newsbreak-logo
Wayne School Bus Involved in Accident

By Lucas Day
FL Radio Group
 1 day ago
None of the students on board a Wayne Central School bus were injured Friday morning after it was involved in an accident in the town of Walworth. The bus was heading north on State Route 350 when it pulled off on the side of the road to let traffic pass. Sheriff’s Deputies say that’s when a car driven by 26-year old Morgan Bates, of Walworth, collided with the back of the bus. Nurses from the school responded to the scene and checked over all the children. Bates was taken to Strong for injuries she suffered.

