Steuben County Will Reopen All County Offices Monday

BATH – A local law to bring two related Steuben County departments under one director is expected to receive final approval, while a second law to allow young teens to hunt while under adult supervision also is on county legislators’ agenda when they meet in regular session at 10 am Monday , May 24. The plan to bring the county Office of Emergency Services (OES) and 9-1-1 together with the leadership of one director is expected to be endorsed by the county Legislature. The county OES is headed by county OES Director Tim Marshall, who was recently named acting 911 Director with the assistance of Deputy Director Tina Goodwin. If adopted by county lawmakers, youth in Steuben County, aged 12 and 13, will be able to hunt deer under the guidance of a licensed hunter 18 and older. The local law will allow the county to participate in a New York State pilot program.