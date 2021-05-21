newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Steuben County, NY

Steuben County Will Reopen All County Offices Monday

By Lucas Day
Posted by 
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

In conjunction with New York State’s removal of most restrictions on businesses and organizations in response to COVID-19 and the reopening of State Courts, Steuben County will reopen all offices to public walk-in on Monday. In accordance with CDC and NYSDOH guidance, individuals who are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 do...

www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

NY
6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

 http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Steuben County, NY
Government
County
Steuben County, NY
City
Corning, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#County Court#State Office#Public Office#Public Buildings#State Courts#Cdc#Nysdoh#Dmv Ny Gov#New York State#Hornell Dmv#Steuben County Residents#Steuben County Landowners#County Office Buildings#County Staff#State Court Offices#Office Suites#Contiguous Counties#Public Walk In#Walk Ins
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
Related
Wayne County, NYfingerlakesdailynews.com

Wayne County Sheriff, Sgt. Presented With State Awards

Wayne County Sheriff Barry Virts is the recipient of this year’s Grover Cleveland Award, the highest award given by the New York State Sheriff’s Institute. The award presentation was made last Monday at the Wayne County Board of Supervisor’s meeting. The Sheriff Grover Cleveland Award is the highest award given...
Yates County, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Yates County Planning Broadband Rollout

Behind the scenes preparations are continuing to expand broadband internet service in Yates County. The Chronicle-Express reports the county has reached a multi-year service agreement with Empire Access to provide high speed internet under the ReConnect project. An agreement has been reached with New York Engineering Services, which will design the network and supervise construction. The goal is to bring broadband to 16-hundred customers in Yates County.
Steuben County, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Steuben County Updates COVID Numbers

The Steuben County Health Department reports 13 new COVID-19 cases this week. Those people are in isolation. Four of the 13 were in the town of Wheeler. Information on vaccination clinics is available on the county website. Steuben County will begin allowing the public to walk into county office buildings on Monday. Those who are fully vaccinated don’t need to wear masks.
Politicsnny360.com

After six-month wait, Canton Housing Authority board appointed

CANTON — After more than six months with no board of directors, the Canton Housing Authority again has a governing body. During the village Board of Trustees meeting Wednesday night, Mayor Michael E. Dalton announced the appointment of four community members to the CHA board: Keith J. Zimmerman, Desiree A. LeBoeuf, Breyne A. Moskowitz and Tricia A. Pethic.
Cayuga County, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Cayuga County COVID Update

Cayuga County Public Health Director Kathleen Cuddy says there were 20 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday and Thursday. 95 people are in mandatory isolation in the county. Four are hospitalized. There have been 89 COVID deaths in the county since the pandemic began. Cayuga County will begin providing doses of the Pfizer vaccine to kids 12 and older.
Steuben County, NYHornell Evening Tribune

Steuben County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 33% of people fully vaccinated

Some 33% of people living in Steuben County are fully vaccinated as of May 18, according to data from the New York Department of Health. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).
Steuben County, NYwlea.net

Steuben Co To Pass Two Laws At Monday Meeting

BATH – A local law to bring two related Steuben County departments under one director is expected to receive final approval, while a second law to allow young teens to hunt while under adult supervision also is on county legislators’ agenda when they meet in regular session at 10 am Monday , May 24. The plan to bring the county Office of Emergency Services (OES) and 9-1-1 together with the leadership of one director is expected to be endorsed by the county Legislature. The county OES is headed by county OES Director Tim Marshall, who was recently named acting 911 Director with the assistance of Deputy Director Tina Goodwin. If adopted by county lawmakers, youth in Steuben County, aged 12 and 13, will be able to hunt deer under the guidance of a licensed hunter 18 and older. The local law will allow the county to participate in a New York State pilot program.
Linn County, IAthegazette.com

Linn County buildings to reopen in June

Linn County buildings will be open to the public next month, after being closed since last fall when COVID-19 cases began to spike in the area. County facilities will reopen to the public on June 7, according to a county news release. Face masks are still required in all county...
Steuben County, NYwlea.net

May 20, 2021, 10 People Test Positive For Covid In Steuben Co

BATH – The Steuben County Public Health Department received notification that 10 Steuben County residents tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total to 6,833 confirmed cases, 131 of which are currently active. The individuals are residents of the:. City of Hornell. Town of Bradford. Town of Cameron (2) Town...
Baltimore County, MDDundalk Eagle

County Government services reopened this week

TOWSON — Baltimore County agencies will begin offering in-person services at County buildings in the coming weeks. Safety precautions will remain in place to reduce the potential spread of COVID-19. All individuals entering county buildings are required to use the www.bacosafe.org mobile health screening prior to entry. County agencies will...
Columbia County, NYhudsonvalley360.com

The Columbia County Office for the Aging reopening some senior centers

HUDSON — The Columbia County Office for the Aging is in the process of reopening some of its Senior Centers. The COVID – 19 pandemic led to the temporary closing of all the Senior Centers back in March of 2020. Special protocols (including the wearing of facemasks) have been put in place, and will be implemented for the safety and protection of both staff and program participants. Obviously, these reopenings will be closely monitored, and modifications will be made where necessary.
Washington StateDaily Evergreen

All counties move to Phase 3 of state reopening plan

Whitman County moved into Phase 3 of Washington state’s COVID-19 reopening plan Tuesday, along with all other counties in the state. The county will remain in Phase 3 until June 30, which is when the state will fully reopen, according to a press release from Gov. Jay Inslee. The state...
Hudson, NYPosted by
Hudson Valley Post

New York Issues New COVID Rules For All County Fairs, Festivals

Before you go you should know these new COVID rules for all county fairs and local festivals across New York State. On Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced additional guidance for county fairs and local festivals throughout New York. Local governments must permit county fairs and local festivals and consider COVID-19 health guidelines this year. State Department of Health approval will be required for events with over 5,000 expected attendees, consistent with the existing review process.
Steuben County, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Steuben County Reports 184th COVID-19 Related Death

The Steuben County Public Health Department received notification of the death of an individual who had previously tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Steuben County to 184. The individual was a female resident of the Village of Canisteo who died while hospitalized at the age of 59.
Steuben County, NYHornell Evening Tribune

Steuben County roadwork underway after major boost in state funding

BATH - Construction season is underway in Steuben County, and road repairs will greatly increase this season thanks to the newly enacted 2021-22 state budget, which provides a significant funding increase for roadwork. Vincent Spagnoletti, Steuben County Public Works Commissioner, said work will include a pair of full reconstructions, one...
Ray County, MOKMZU

Recording inside Commission Office on the Ray County Commission agenda for Monday meeting

RICHMOND, Mo. — The Ray County Commission will meet in regular session Monday. Topics of discussion are the Christian Road Bridge condemnation letter, finalizing the decision of whether or not to record in the Commission Office and discussions with officeholders, employees, vendors and the general public. Voting will happen as needed. The Commission also reserves the right to enter into closed session, as needed, without advanced notice. The meeting will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday, May 17, in the Commissioner’s Office.
Mason County, WAmasonwebtv.com

17 COVID-19 Cases in Mason County Monday

Mason County Public Health reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 in the County on Monday, May 17, 2021. This cover test results confirmed over the weekend. With 98 cases reported in the last 14 days, Mason County’s rate of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 over two weeks is now 151, up from Friday’s rate of 146.