Catch a home game, get a vaccine

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - How about catching a Minnesota Wild or Twins game and getting a COVID vaccine while you’re there?. It’s part of the Roll Up Your Sleeves Minnesota Fans campaign, building on vaccination opportunities across the state. Free walk-up vaccines will be given at the Minnesota Wild game tomorrow, the Minnesota Twins games next Wednesday through Friday, a Lynx game on June 12 and a Minnesota United game on June 23. Health insurance and ID are not required. The teams will provide more information directly to ticket holders and fans on site.