Portland, OR

State offering cash prizes, including $1 million jackpot, in drawing for vaccinated Oregonians

KGW
 1 day ago
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown on Friday announced the state will award dozens of cash prizes, including a $1 million jackpot, as an incentive for Oregonians to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Brown will hold a 12 p.m. news conference with Oregon Lottery officials. KGW will stream the news conference in the video player above and on YouTube.

