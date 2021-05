COLUMBUS, Ohio – National Champions. The title that the University of Hawaii men's volleyball team will hold until 2022 after the Rainbow Warriors swept BYU in the NCAA Championship match Saturday night at the Covelli Center. Set scores were 25-21, 25-19, 25-16. Making their fourth national title match appearance, the Rainbow Warriors (17-1) advanced to the championship match after defeating UC Santa Barbara in the semifinals and brought home the university's first NCAA team title since 1987. The title is also the first in program history.