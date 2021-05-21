newsbreak-logo
Minnesota AG’s Office to Lead Prosecution Against Former Brooklyn Center Officer in Daunte Wright’s Death

By Dene Dryden
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(KNSI) – The Minnesota Attorney General’s Office is officially leading the prosecution against former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter. Potter was charged in Washington County last month with second-degree manslaughter for the death of 20-year-old motorist Daunte Wright on April 11th. She was charged in Washington County because of an agreement between the county attorneys in the metro area that they not review or prosecute the cases involving the use of deadly force by police within their own jurisdictions.

