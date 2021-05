Donovan Mitchell will miss the final three games of the regular season for the Utah Jazz as he continues to receive treatment for the sprained ankle that has kept him out since April 16, the team announced on Tuesday. Fortunately for Utah, they'll have a bit of a break between the end of the regular season and the beginning of the playoffs. Their final game will be on Sunday, but thanks to the play-in round, their postseason will not begin until Saturday, May 22 at the earliest.