Eat. Watch. Do. — What’s happening in Chicago this weekend, including soul food drawing huge lines, concerts on the farm and Navy Pier fireworks

By Adam Lukach, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 1 day ago
20210521-AMX-FOOD-EAT-WATCH-DO-WHATS-HAPPENING-1-TB. Stacey Wescott/Stacey Wescott

In the immortal words of Rob Thomas: “Man, it’s a hot one.”

And we’ll take it! The sun is supposed to come out this weekend, Chicago, so we’re gonna hold the forecast to its word on that one.

This week, we waited in line so you didn’t have to, visiting a Chatham restaurant that’s one of the most popular in the city right now. If you’re looking for weekend plans, we’ve relaunched our weekend list of things to do — and this weekend has plenty.

While you’re here, remember to get those Memorial Day plans ready now, as demand is high. Plus, we’ve got news about new restaurants, art exhibits and outdoor concerts, not to mention our usual “dinner and a movie” pairing for your viewing and eating pleasure.

Cheers to a lovely, sun-drenched weekend.

— Adam Lukach

Oooh Wee It Is in Chatham features rare cereals and pot roast cupcakes. The line’s been out the door since March.

What started as a man making his own sweet tea has grown into something much larger — specifically, a full-blown restaurant drawing daily lines out the door.

Oooh We It Is comes from husband-and-wife duo Mark and Shae Walker, and the whole thing grew out of Mark Walker making his own sweet tea — with real tea leaves — to take to work. The tea was so popular, a local Harold’s Chicken Shack started selling it. A few years later, the couple has a whole restaurant based around “soul food with a twist.”

Reporter Nick Kindelsperger has all the details on one of the city’s hottest restaurants.

What to watch: Bring on the girl power with shows like ‘Run the World’ on Starz and ‘Gossip Girl’

What’s on the tube this weekend? Glad you asked.

Between trips outside, we’re watching WTTW’s sublime “Ida B. Wells: A Chicago Stories Special,” the Kate Winslet deep-cut “Hideous Kinky” and “Run the World,” which has the DNA of “Girlfriends” and “Sex and the City.”

Our full list of critics’ picks is here to help.

•“Hacks” review: Jean Smart stars as aging Joan Rivers-esque comedian who comes up against a Gen-Z upstart

•Why “The Underground Railroad” reminds us that some series aren’t meant to be binge-watched

•If diversity matters when it comes to who makes TV and film, then it’s just as important when it comes to who writes about these stories on our screens, writes critic Nina Metz.

•And now ... Mister Kelly’s documentary is ready to take you back to a swinging Chicago era, peppered with stories from Herbie Hancock to Streisand

Watch this. Eat that: ‘Run Lola Run’ to DMen Tap

An 80-minute runtime flies by in Tom Twyker’s comically accelerated German thriller, writes movie critic Michael Phillips, of a girlfriend who must pay up, or her boyfriend dies. Classic.

What to pair with such a film? Try the currywurst at DMen Tap, per food critic Louisa Chu.

What to do this weekend in Chicago, including the return of ‘The Office’ pop-up bar and Navy Pier fireworks

Things to do are back in Chicago, which means a list of things to do is also back in our pages. From fireworks to comedy to speak-easies, check out 9 things to do this weekend in the city.

A foldable kayak based on origami. OMG, did you see this?

Whomst among us has not thought, “I really wish my studio apartment had enough room to store a standard-sized kayak?”

Those days are OVER. Introducing a collapsible kayak that will still float your boat.

Memorial Day specials at 23 restaurants and bars in Chicago and the suburbs

As you’ve probably realized, restaurants and bars are pretty popular right now. So if you’re making Memorial Day plans that don’t involve cooking your own food, this is probably a good time to do so.

Of course, we’re at your service: check out our list of specials and deals from 23 spots in the area to help with your holiday.

•Welcome grilling season — with kebabs!

Chicago’s NEZ, with a little help from his friends, discovered how to create dance music during the pandemic by creating his own ‘nightclub’

On his new solo EP “Midnight Music,” the artist and producer has crafted three perfect dance music tracks that sound and feel rooted in the city’s tradition of late nights and dance floors.

Music critic Britt Julious has more on the artist — real name Nesbitt Wesonga Jr. — who has racked up credits with the likes of A$AP Rocky and Schoolboy Q.

Jenner Tomaska of Next restaurant acclaim returns this summer with Esmé. What he’ll be cooking is anyone’s guess.

He was a James Beard finalist at Next restaurant. He worked under Erick Williams at mk.

Now, as chef Jenner Tomaska and his wife, creative director Katrina Bravo, open their own restaurant in Lincoln Park, the menu is still to be determined. Read our conversation with the critically acclaimed chef ahead of his next project.

•Michelin-starred restaurant Yūgen has closed in West Loop

10 stylish ways to protect your COVID-19 vaccine card

The card-stock composition of vaccine cards might have been fine for throwing a pic up on the ‘gram, but that isn’t gonna cut it when you’re toting that baby around town.

Design editor David Syrek has his eye on these stylish cases to help take care of that little paper passport.

Former Sears store at Oakbrook Center hosts Sistine Chapel frescoes exhibition

So you might call it the ‘Sears’-tine Chapel? (I’ll see myself out.)

The intriguing exhibit boasts 34 life-size reproductions of the frescoes that are depicted using a special photographic technique to produce a more accurate reproduction.

•DuSable Museum of African American History announces Juneteenth reopening

•At Wrightwood 659 in Lincoln Park, a fascinating study of Greek identity and naked men

Outdoor summer series at Goebbert’s Farm opens new chapter for Elgin Symphony Orchestra

Beginning today, about 150 audience members, 34 orchestra string players, violinist Karen Gomyo, and Elgin Symphony Orchestra music director Andrew Grams will flock to Goebbert’s Farm in Pingree Grove to kick off Fridays on the Farm — the orchestra’s first-ever summer concert initiative.

Learn more about the summer schedule from classical music writer Hannah Edgar.

‘Indefensible behavior’ claim prompts Chicago’s Cicerone Certification Program to suspend employee as beer industry reckons with sweeping sexual harassment allegations

Accusations of sexual harassment have roiled the craft beer industry at large this week, and Chicago hasn’t been exempt from allegations.

The most notable local news at this point has come from the Chicago Cicerone Certification Program — which certifies beer professionals globally — as it suspended an employee accused of “indefensible behavior.”

•With Pollyanna Brewing majority owner having left company, suburban brewery pledges to ‘make craft beer more inclusive’

