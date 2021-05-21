Sandhills Best Bets

newsbreak-logo
The Sandhills Motoring Festival presents Concours in the Village from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday, May 30, in downtown Pinehurst. That event is free and open to the public. Events for May 28-29 are sold out. Proceeds from the festival benefit scholarships for the automotive program at Sandhills Community...

Pinehurst, NCpilot.com

Tufts Park Setting for Two Shows

It’s time to celebrate the return of dance, music, and joyous spectacle with two fabulous shows: “Tribute to Broadway” and “Broadway in the Park” presented by Gary Taylor Dance, Imagine Youth Theater, and the village of Pinehurst. First, on Saturday and Sunday evenings, May 21 and 22, at Tufts Park...
Moore County, NCpilot.com

Letter: Grateful for Dr. Bob

We recently celebrated teacher and school nurse and principal appreciation days. Our family felt grateful not only for these rock stars, but also for all the other amazing professionals who make Moore County Schools such a beautiful place to be: the coaches and bus drivers and teaching assistants and support staff; the administrators and officers and cafeteria workers and custodians; those who, though they may disagree, serve with equal dedication and passion on our board of education; and a professional our entire team has come to deeply love and respect — a man our children simply call “Dr. Bob.”
Pinehurst, NCpilot.com

IYT Presents Play at Village Arboretum

Imagine Youth Theater, together with the Village of Pinehurst, is excited to bring “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast Jr.” to the Pergola Garden of the Village Arboretum. This family-friendly adaptation of the classic story of transformation and tolerance, based on Disney’s original Tony-nominated Broadway production and the Academy Award-winning motion picture, will run for three performances on Saturday, May 15, and Sunday, May 16.
Pinehurst, NCvopnc.org

Carry the Torch with Pinehurst Police

Join the Village of Pinehurst Police Department for the 2021 Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics North Carolina. This longstanding tradition raises awareness and funds for Special Olympic athletes in our area. The Torch Run will take place Thursday, May 20 at 10 a.m. Not just a run, participants...
Pinehurst, NCpilot.com

Sandhills Area Bridge Results

The Sandhills Bridge Center is located at 300 Kelly Road in Pinehurst, NC. Call the Center direct at (910) 240-2508 or the Club Manager, Bill McClelland at (910) 245-4478 for additional information. The website for game results is http://my.acbl.org/club-results/271189 Bridgemates are used which provide instant results following the game. All games are ACBL sanctioned, non-smoking, and stratified to accommodate all levels of ability. Lessons are available for players at all levels. In September 2021, new beginner/intermediate lessons will be available on Wednesday mornings. More information will be available at a later date. Due to current Covid protocols, all players must provide proof that they are fully vaccinated prior to playing at the Center for the first time.
Seven Lakes, NCthesevenlakesinsider.com

Seven Lakes Dentist Awards Scholarships

An O’Neal School student has been named the winner of the sixth annual Seven Lakes Family Dentistry Scholarship. Molly Kuzma, a senior at The O’Neal School, received a $1,500 college scholarship. Two other finalists were also awarded scholarships. Anna Jones, from Pinecrest High School, received a $1,000 award. Ava Wellener,...
Southern Pines, NCsandhillssentinel.com

‘Votercade’ held in Southern Pines

A “votercade” was held in Southern Pines on Saturday. The Moore County NAACP and the Transformative Justice Coalition hosted the event “to honor the legacy of John Lewis by making sure that all citizens’ voices are heard by way of the ballot.”. During the event on the National John Lewis...
Aberdeen, NCpilot.com

New Workshop Introduces Children to the Art of Cooking and Nutrition.

Natasja Essed, a Pinehurst resident, and serendipity-art STUDIOS in Aberdeen, have introduced a new workshop that will give children the opportunity to learn about food, cooking and nutrition — all while having a lot of fun. Essed has both a Master of Science degree and Ph.D. in human nutrition. Inspired...
Pinehurst, NCpilot.com

Editorial: Don’t Bet the Farm On a Village Casino

A casino in Pinehurst? Anyone wanna give us odds on that? Yeah, we didn’t think so.  Financially, North Carolina is doing quite well these days, with a projected surplus of $4 billion by June 30. But that hasn’t stopped some folks from looking at ways to generate new revenue, from legalizing marijuana to increasing the availability of gambling.
Moore County, NCsandhillssentinel.com

Large crowd supports the 32nd Annual Carthage Buggy Festival

Like most events, the 2020 Carthage Buggy Festival was canceled due to COVID-19. As restrictions are being lifted in Moore County, the 32nd Annual Carthage Buggy Festival resumed on Saturday. The festival is held annually on Mother’s Day weekend. According to the Carthage Buggy Festival’s website, “The Buggy Festival is...
Moore County, NCpilot.com

Llama Llama Has Lost His Mama

While bike riding with her son at Reservoir Park on Sunday, Sara Hutchinson spotted a familiar face. A stuffed llama toy wearing red pajamas was propped up next to the trail. “Llama Llama is a well-known character from a long line of children’s books. I used to read the books to my son all the time.”
Carthage, NCpilot.com

Found Cat, Gray and White Cat in Carthage

UPDATE: As of 5/10, cat was taken to Moore County Sheriff's Office. Additional Comments Very affectionate, very vocal. Wish we could find his owner. Size/Weight of Pet Tiny (1-10 lb) APPEARANCE. Tail of Pet Long. MICROCHIP. Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Unsure. COAT. Coat of Pet Short. EARS. Ears...
Moore County, NCpilot.com

Stay in the Game With Restore Physiotherapy

Many dream of spending their vacation hours or golden years in the Home of American Golf — but for those who have pain when swinging a club, time spent near Moore County’s dozens of courses can quickly become bittersweet. That’s why Dr. Mac McLaurin is on a mission to help golfers enjoy the game for longer via his Pinehurst practice, Restore Physiotherapy.
Pinehurst, NChomeofgolf.com

CVB Forms Partnership With Renowned Golf Instructor Nick Bradley

PINEHURST, NC (MAY 11, 2021) – The Pinehurst, Southern Pines, Aberdeen Area Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) today announced a partnership with renowned golf instructor, Nick Bradley, to produce golf tips exclusively for the Home of American Golf. The CVB will assist Bradley in promotion and exposure for the Traditions Golf Academy at Forest Creek where Bradley was named the director of instruction last fall.
Pinehurst, NCpilot.com

Holder Receives Prestigious PEO Scholarship

Caroline Holder, a senior at Pinecrest High School, was selected to receive a $2,500 STAR Scholarship from the PEO Sisterhood. She was recommended by PEO Chapter CS of Pinehurst. Holder will graduate from Pinecrest High School in June and Sandhills Community College in May 2021. In addition to an outstanding...
Pinehurst, NCpilot.com

Skateboarders Rally for Park in West Pinehurst

Of all the projects proposed for West Pinehurst Community Park, a skateboarding facility appears to be the runaway favorite. During a virtual workshop on Tuesday evening, the majority of participants said they want to see a skate park built on the 74-acre property. The workshop was organized by McAdams Consulting, a firm hired by the village to gather public feedback on potential uses for the site.