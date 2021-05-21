Sandhills Best Bets

The Sandhills Bridge Center is located at 300 Kelly Road in Pinehurst, NC. Call the Center direct at (910) 240-2508 or the Club Manager, Bill McClelland at (910) 245-4478 for additional information. The website for game results is http://my.acbl.org/club-results/271189 Bridgemates are used which provide instant results following the game. All games are ACBL sanctioned, non-smoking, and stratified to accommodate all levels of ability. Lessons are available for players at all levels. In September 2021, new beginner/intermediate lessons will be available on Wednesday mornings. More information will be available at a later date. Due to current Covid protocols, all players must provide proof that they are fully vaccinated prior to playing at the Center for the first time.