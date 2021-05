While many residents were making the trip up to Skagit Valley last month to view flowers at the annual Tulip Festival, reader Kristina Tetelepta had a better idea. Since they were both at home because of the coronavirus pandemic, Tetelepta and her daughter Miley decided to plant their own tulips in their front yard and in the flowers beds in front of their house during the fall of 2020. Tetelepta wasn't sure if the tulip fields were going to be open this spring. The blooming flowers provided a welcome sight for Tetelepta and her neighbors. And no one had to drive Skagit County.