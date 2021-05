Some Grand Theft Auto fans think Rockstar Games is going to announce and reveal GTA 6 at E3 2021 based on a new tweet from the official E3 Twitter account. According to a plethora of rumors, reports, and leaks from both credible and non-credible sources, GTA 6 is currently in development at Rockstar, because of course it is. Rockstar Games can and will continue to milk GTA 5, but naturally, the second best-selling game of all time will get a follow-up. The pertinent question has always been not if, but when GTA 6 will release.