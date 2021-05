Cwick (Chadwick Matlin, deputy editor): Tony, Ryan, Grace — We’ve reassembled the day after two somewhat lopsided Champions League semifinal matches, and the finals are now set: It’ll be Chelsea vs. Manchester City in Istanbul on May 29. Two English clubs, two glitzy managers, only one match to prove they’re the best. There’s a lot to talk about, and I wanted to start by putting the season-long arc of these two clubs in some perspective. Manchester City started poorly but has put it all together in the last six or seven months. Chelsea was underperforming enough for its leadership to fire its manager, and now they’re on the cusp of European greatness while still fighting to make the Top 4 in the English Premier League.