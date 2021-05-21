Baked on the range: Canadian soldier allegedly served weed cupcakes to her unit

A man who was arrested by police in the U.K. for his part in an illicit cannabis operation says he was growing the plants to pay back a debt he owed after being smuggled into the country from Albania. The grow site was discovered by police in Wales after receiving a tip from the public about cannabis being grown in the area, reports Wales Online. The officers went door to door in the neighbourhood and found Xhuljan Muca, 22, working in the back garden of a home. Sweet haul: Saskatoon police’s drug bust includes 55 jars of cannabis-infused honey Video shows officer being dragged by car after teen driver asked about cannabis Firefighters called to blaze that sparks discovery of two unrelated illegal grow-ops Police were not able to gain access to the home at first and initially arrested Muca on suspicion of burglary. Once officers gained entry into the property, however, they found 249 plants spread throughout the home, as well as more than 300 plant cuttings. Police also found evidence on Muca’s phone that he had travelled to the U.K illegally and had been living at the home for at least three months. Muca explained that he had originally been working in construction, but was not earning enough to satisfy the debt and was moved to the home by the same people who had transported him into the country. A study published last year from the University of Cambridge found that migrants arrested for working on cannabis grows are often victims of trafficking and ‘debt bondage.’ “The abuses of freedom in cannabis farm cases do not tally with traditional perceptions of slavery. Victims may be held against their will, forced to work and unable to leave, despite an unlocked door,” said Heather Strang, the study’s senior author. “Big…