An estimated 28.67% of eligible Hale County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The latest available reported data provided by the Plainview-Hale County shows 7,305 of 25,476 people have received full doses of one of the available COVID-19 vaccinations. An estimated 8,789 people – 34.49% – have received at least one dose. The eligible population noted in the report, which is publicly released once per week, includes anyone 16 or older who have been vaccinated as of 5 p.m. Monday.