Jets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Playing Friday

The Tortorella Process goes like this: You hire John Tortorella to coach your woebegone franchise, usually both young and underachieving. And because the noted hard-ass doesn’t countenance lollygagging or laxity, it works for a while. His teams play up to their potential for a few years, perhaps even beyond it. But it comes at a cost. The same inflexibility that squeezes every last drop of talent out of a roster also alienates his best players, who tend to force their way out of town or leave at the first opportunity. And no matter how hard his fourth liners skate, his teams can’t make up for that lack of star power. They stagnate, and the vibes turn vaguely sour as players can only be inspired to run through a fucking wall so many times before they realize they’re just banging their heads against cinderblock. Trust the Tortorella Process, because it never fails.