Jets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Playing Friday
Dubois (undisclosed) will suit up for Game 2 against the Oilers on Friday, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports. Dubois will be returning to the lineup after just one game missed as a result of his undisclosed injury. Prior to getting hurt, the natural center was bogged down in a 17-game goal drought and is pointless in his previous nine contests. With the Quebec native cleared to play, he should take on a top-six role and bolster the Jets' offensive options.www.cbssports.com